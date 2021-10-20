Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Equalization

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Five (5) Tax Roll Corrections

Levies approved and set include:

ANTELOPE COUNTY: General: 0.256600, Veterans Aid: 0.000683, Building: 0.001056, LEC Bond: 0.019591, Total: 0.277930; AG SOCIETY: General: 0.006533, Total: 0.006533; AIRPORT AUTHORITY: General: 0.001727, Bond Fund: 0.000444, Total: 0.002172; ESU #8: General: 0.015000, Total: 0.015000; CITY/VILLAGES: Brunswick, General: 0.449886, Total: 0.449886; Clearwater, General: 0.499996, Total: 0.499996; Elgin, General: 0.291918, Pool Bond: 0.086771, Total: 0.378689; Neligh, General: 0.499983, Bond: 0.0189372, Total: 0.689355; Oakdale, General: 0.499987, Debt Servicing: 0.711176, Total: 1.211163; Orchard, General: 0.499995, Debt Servicing: 0.065825, Total: 0565820; Royal, General: 0.499937, Total: 0.499937; SCHOOLS: Neligh/Oakdale, General: 0.925847, Building: 0.057305, Undertaking: 0.023333, Total: 1.006485; Elgin Public, General: 0.329567, Building: 0.030807, Total: 0.360374; Summerland Public, General: 0.551136, Bond: 0.169486, Total: 0.720622; FIRE DISTRICTS: Brunswick, General: 0.019000, Total: 0.019000; Clearwater, General: 0.019000, Total: 0.019000; Elgin, General: 0.007261, Total: 0.07261;Neligh, General: 0.019000, Total: 0.019000; Oakdale, General: 0.019000, Total: 0.019000; Orchard, General: 0.019000, Total: 0.019000; Tilden, General: 0.019000, Bond: 0.007463, Total: 0.026463.

Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 20, 2021

