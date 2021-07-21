Proceedings- Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
July 13th, 2021
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Heard and ruled on three (3) valuation protests.
Over/Under Report, Cemetery Report and three (3) Year Assessor Plan was reviewed.
Meeting adjourned.
CHARLIE HENERY
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: July 21, 2021
