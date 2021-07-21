Proceedings- Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

July 13th, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Heard and ruled on three (3) valuation protests.

Over/Under Report, Cemetery Report and three (3) Year Assessor Plan was reviewed.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 21, 2021

ZNEZ