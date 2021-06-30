Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
June 22nd, 2021
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Sons of Clearwater Permissive Exemption approval.
11 tax roll corrections were approved.
Presented first draft of over/under report.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
CHARLIE HENERY
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: June 30, 2021
ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION