Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

June 22nd, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Sons of Clearwater Permissive Exemption approval.

11 tax roll corrections were approved.

Presented first draft of over/under report.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 30, 2021

ZNEZ