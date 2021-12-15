Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

December 7th, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Chairman opened meeting.

Approved agenda. Minutes of 11-09-2021 BOC meeting was approved. Appointed County Newspapers of 2022.

Correspondence was reviewed. Treasurer Fund Balance and Miscellaneous Revenue Reports, Clerk of District Court Revenue Reports were presented. Approved LEC civil processes petty cash checking account resolution.

Zoning Administrator Report. Permit report reviewed.

Stealth Broadband discussed upcoming projects. Commissioner Districts were approved.

Bid opening for Pavement Repairs. Authorized Clerk to advertise for bids for Oakdale South Bridge Project. Added two (2) projects to 1- and 6-Year Plan. Two (2) road studies were presented. Approved JEO bridge inspections. Change Order, Pay Application and Certificate of Substantial Completion were approved.

Met with Summit Carbon Solution for a project introduction review.

Met and approved landowner closing road temporarily.

Appointed contractor for HHS ceiling. No action on Catastrophic Leave Policy. Appointment of Highway Superintendent.

Approved Invenergy Flood Water Agreements. Approved update to NENEDD agreement resolution.

Approved one (1) promotional grant.

Approved Highway 20 Law Enforcement Agreement. Approved updates to the Flexible Spending Account Agreement.

Approved accepting and returning funds to Behavioral Health Services, in the Opioid Litigation Settlement.

No action on wages.

Road Superintendent Report – approved one (1) access, four (4) oversize and three (3) underground permits. Tabled three (3) access permits. No action on crane truck, motor grader state bid. Approved “Neligh” sign permit.

Met in executive session regarding possible legal matters.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 15, 2021

