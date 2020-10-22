Proceedings- Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 13th, 2020

Vice-Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Motion to amend agenda to include awarding Oakdale Bridge Project. Approved amended agenda.

Review of Payroll and Vendor Claims. Pledge collateral was reviewed. Correspondence was reviewed. Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous & Fund Balance Reports, Sheriffs Fee Report and Zoning Permit Report for September were reviewed.

Approved payroll and vendor claims.

Discussion of security and safety windows/areas in Courthouse Offices.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved three (3) administrative plats.

Road Superintendent Report. Authorized advertisement of EWP Projects, and appointed Road Superintendent Right of Way negotiator. Engine braking resolution amendment was tabled. Approved oversize loads x 2. No action on excavator. No action on Invenergy RUA.

Heard resignation from Weed Superintendent.

Authorized payment of Township Claims x 3.

Discussion of Courthouse Parking Lot.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 21, 2020

