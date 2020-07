Proceedings – Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 7th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was reviewed. Clerk of the District Court Monthly Fee Report was reviewed. Tabled minutes from 6/23/2020 BOC BOE meetings. Met as BOE.

Zoning Administer Report. Zoning permit report. Approved Administrative Plat.

Approve A&R pay application and change order.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved one (1) access permits. Tabled underground permit. Approved 869th Bridge bids.

Authorized Clerk to advertise for miscellaneous road lift patches. Authorized advertising for R&B FT employment.

Discussion on Road Improvements. Discussion of bonding road improvements.

Met with TransCanada regarding RUA. No action.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

REGINA KREBS /s/

Vice-Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 15, 2020

