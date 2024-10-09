Proceedings, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Neligh, Nebraska
October 1st, 2024
Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 09-03-2024, 9-10-2024, and 9-17-2024. BOC meeting. Public comment.
Correspondence was reviewed.
Quarterly Jail Inspection.
Zoning Administrator had no report.
Pamela Slaymaker was introduced as the new educator for UNL Food, Health, and Nutrition employee.
2024 interlocal library agreements were approved.
Held One- and Six- Year Road Plan public hearing, approved same.
Road Superintendent Report: approved one (1) underground permit, approved three (3) access permits. Discussion on road projects and equipment. Approved motor grader repairs through local mechanic. Discussed purchase of utility pickups for Road and Bridge. Discussed damage to culvert and fence posts in right of way.
Meeting Adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Commissioners
CHARLIE HENERY
Chairman of County Board
Attest: Lisa Payne /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: October 9, 2024
