Antelope County Board of Commissioners

Neligh, Nebraska

April 15, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved advertising for micro-surfacing work.

Approved fuel contract.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: April 17, 2024

