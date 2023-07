Proceedings – Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 27th, 2023

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the June 13th, 2023, BOC Meeting.

Review of Claims. Approved vendor claims.

General: APPEARA ex 34.70; APPLIED CONN TECH ut 3,862.73; AXON ENTERPRISE ex 4,210.61; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 372.08; BOMGAARS ex 177.92; DEBORAH BRANSTITER ex 439.08; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 11,065.90; CHARM-TEX ex 3,359.90; CORNHUSKER STATE INDUSTRIES ex 1,300.00; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 161.00; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS ex 6,250.29; GRAHAM TIRE ex 756.00; TESSA HAIN ex 357.91; JACKS UNIFORMS/EQUIP ex 159.89; KNOX CO TREAS ex 1,885.70; BEVERLY KRUTZ ex 102.20; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 2,349.44; WILLETTA LINDSAY ex 30.00; MADISON CO DIST COURT ex 50.00; MADISON CO SHERIFF ex 29.65; MENARDS ex 43.03; DAVID MILLER ex 23.40; MOYER & MOYER ex 6,938.30; MR S’S ex 481.16; NEBR HEALTH/HUMAN SVCS ex 93.00; PHYLLIS PERDEW ex 23.40; PETTY CASH (CO SHERIFF) ex 334.49; PITZER DIGITAL ex 314.82; PLATTE VALLEY COMMS ex 10,604.26; QUILL CORP ex 1,106.09; KURT RAKOW ex 54.75; SANNE REPAIR ex 2,036.68; SCHINDLER ELEVATOR CORP ex 1,291.91; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,038.24; RON THIELE ex 36.50; ULINE ex 2,887.07; MEGAN WINGATE ex 345.26; GREG WORTMAN ex 109.50; DAN ZWINGMAN ex 43.80; 319 GRAPHICS/T’S ex 2,260.50; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 1,644.69; NEBR CO ATTORNEYS ASSN ex 457.00; CITY OF NELIGH ex 4,172.09; HOLIDAY INN ex 329.90; KOINZAN ENTERPRISES ex 243.73; REGION 4 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEM ex 6,249.00; BOMGAARS ex 333.32; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 1,200,000.00; MARVIN PLANNING CONSULTANTS ex 1,450.00; JONNY DODGE ex 55,795.00;

Road/Bridge: A&R CONSTRUCTION ex 577,663.37; BAZILE AGGREGATE CO ex 13,675.93; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 289.10; BLACKBURN MFG ex 819.38; BOMGAARS ex 1,132.10; CARQUEST ex 231.79; DIXON CONSTRUCTION ex 133,893.67; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 17,708.95; FRONTIER COMM ut 336.28; LYLE HART ex 250.00; JOEL SINCLAIR ex 28,169.46; JOHN DEERE CREDIT ex 568,962.00; KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST ex 5,889.60; LAMMERS TRAILER REPAIR ex 251.75; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 2,160.00; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 2,942.70; NMC EXCHANGE ex 22.38; QUALITY IRON/METAL ex 233.14; RAZOR TRACKING ex 900.00; REINKE’S FARM/CITY SVC ex 895.92; SAPP BROTHER PETROLEUM ex 2,774.75; SPUD CONSTRUCTION ex 313,320.20; SPUD TRUCKING ex 40,180.00; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 95.01; A&R CONSTRUCTION ex 152,626.78; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 396.37; ANTELOPE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL ex 204.00; K&S DOOR ex 5,268.00; NORTHEAST GLASS ex 250.00; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ex 250.00; MISSOURI PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ex 75,325.95; ROAD BUILDERS ex 3,770.26;

Visitor/Tourism Promotion: OLD SCHOOL THRIFT STORE ex 1,750.00;

Law Enforcement: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 117.00; CREIGHTON LOCKER ex 408.00; APRIL CURTISS ex 120.00; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS ex 6,949.20; ELGIN APPLIANCE/MORE ex 359.67; HILLTOP DRUG ex 230.52; AMBER SHEER ex 52.50;

Reappraisal: ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 0.16.

Correspondence was reviewed. Approved Appeara Contract. Approved Nebraska State Print Shop for Pink Postcard printing and mailing.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved three (3) oversize permits. Approved pay applications A & R Construction, Dixon Construction, Missouri Petroleum. Approved change order, and approved certificate of substantial completion.

Zoning Administrators Report.

Met as a BOE.

Appointment of Weed Authority member.

Authorized clerk to adjust function balance to balance General Fund.

Approved journal entry and revenue adjustments to balance Commissary and General Fund.

County Attorney to do away with Petty Cash in the office.

Will accept local financing options next meeting.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 5, 2023

ZNEZ