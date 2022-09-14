Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

September 6th, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Held minutes of the 8-9-2022, 8-24-2022 & 9-1-2022 BOC & 8-9-2022 BOE Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed. Clerk of District Court, Treasurer Fund Balance Report and Miscellaneous Fees for August were presented. Zoning Permit Report was presented.

Heard from members of the public regarding election procedures.

RSR: Approved one (1) underground permit, and four (4) oversize permits. Tabled one (1) access permit

Approved pay application and change orders (x2) for micro-surfacing projects.

Release Thunderhead RUA,

Approved renewal of Antelope Country Club Liquor License.

Approved official inventories.

Held public hearing for closing of 515th Avenue. Approve closing of same.

Approve rehire for sheriff dispatch.

Set Road Superintendents annual wage equal to Elected Courthouse Officials at $65,500.00, with increases for the immediate four years and Road Foreman at 90% of that wage ($58.950.00).

Set VSO and Zoning Administrator wages at $28.75 and hour and $22.00 an hour respectively.

Set Weed Superintendents wage at $48,000.00 annually.

Set One- & Six-Year Road Plan hearing date.

Budget review and discussion – set hearing date for September 13th, 2022, at 10:30 AM.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 14, 2022

ZNEZ