Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 2nd, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Approved minutes of the July 12th, 2022, BOC & July 12th, 2022 BOE Meetings. Correspondence was reviewed. Sheriff Report for June was presented.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved Administrative Plat.

RSR: Approved two (2) underground permits, and one (1) access permit. Tabled one (1) underground permit

Heard from First Net Telephone Contracts. Heard Weed Department Report. Discussed weed concerns.

Tabled Thunderhead RUA, IT Contract 2022-2023, Office Inventories, and Opioid Litigation discussion.

Approved change order for Ashfalls North Bridge. Set hearing date for 515th Road Closing. Approved one (1) promotional grant and one (1) improvement grant. Approved Surveyor resolution.

Formed committee for job performance reviews for appointed officials.

Highway Superintendent to review stop sign placements.

Opened bids for Koinzan Road. Accepted low bid pending verification of numbers.

One- & Six-Year Road Plan was reviewed.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 10, 2022

ZNEZ