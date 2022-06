ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 21, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting as required by statute.

Approved Agenda.

Approved NACO BC/BS at $1,600.00 deductible for 2022-2023 fiscal year, and to re-evaluate in November for January 1, 2023.

Approved First Concord Benefits for 2022-2023.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 29, 2022

