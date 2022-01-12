Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Commissioners

By

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 4th, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the December 14th, 21st, and 23rd, 2021 Commissioner Meetings & December 14th. 2021 Board of Equalization Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved three (3) administrative plats.

Met with the maintenance and weed personnel.

County Assessor presented safety reimbursement check.

Approved paying R&B employees for 15 hours for holiday pay-Christmas & New Year.

Met as BOE.

Accepted bid on Oakdale South Bridge.

Authorized clerk to advertise for bids on Ashfall FEMA bridge.

Quarterly jail inspection completed.

Road Superintendent Report: approved four (4) oversize permits, three (3) access permits, two (2) underground permits.

Two public hearing. Approve closing of 853rd Road between 528th & 529th Avenue. Public Hearing 848th Road remains open.

Approved stipend for Board Chairman in years 2023-2026.

Approved MOU for VSO.

Approved increase to Sheriff’s proposed salary for years 2023-2026.

Met in executive session regarding LEC employee issues.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 12, 2022

