Proceedings – AC Board of Equalizations

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

October 6th, 2020

Approved six (6) tax roll corrections.

Approved 2020 Levies.

County 0.251707; Law Enforcement Center Bond 0.019831; Highway Allocation Bond 0.013401; Agricultural Society 0.006267; Airport Authority 0.002448; ESU #8 0.013478. Rural Fire Districts: Brunswick 0.019000; Clearwater 0.020000; Elgin 0.007254; Neligh 0.020000; Oakdale 0.020000; Orchard 0.020000; Tilden 0.027541; School Districts: Neligh-Oakdale Total 1.024482, N-O General 0.980684; N-O Capital Purpose Undertaking 0.023803, Special Building Fund 0.019995: Elgin Public School Total 0.309385; Summerland Public School: Total 0.773044; General 0.652650; Bond 0.120394; Cities and Villages: Brunswick 0.449962; Clearwater 0.500000; Elgin 0.406097; Neligh 0.756031; Oakdale 1.222026; Orchard 0.567281; Royal: 0.500000.

Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization

