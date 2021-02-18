Proceeding-Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

February 9th, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Approved Permissive Exemptions for Elgin Bargain Box and Sons of Clearwater, Inc.

12 tax roll corrections were approved. 1 Motor vehicle exemptions amendment was approved.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: February 17, 2021

ZNEZ