Proceeding-Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
February 9th, 2021
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Approved Permissive Exemptions for Elgin Bargain Box and Sons of Clearwater, Inc.
12 tax roll corrections were approved. 1 Motor vehicle exemptions amendment was approved.
Meeting adjourned.
CHARLIE HENERY
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: February 17, 2021
