Procedings-Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

February 9th, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Approved agenda.

Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims:

General: AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 827.85; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 13,955.98; APPEARA, ex 32.10; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECH, ex 292.58; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 1,000.94; BCBS, ins 62,446.28; BLUE360 MEDIA, ex 162.75; BOMGAARS, ex 414.71; BROCKHAUS FUNERAL HOMES, ex 4,000.00; DEAN BROWN, ps 25.00; CASEY’S, ex 415.96; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 5,136.03; CITY OF NORFOLK, ex 19,042.60; CLEARFLY COMMUNICATIONS, ut 148.48; CLERK OF THE DIST COURT, ex 108.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING, ex 168.00; JUDITH COLE, ps 10.00; CORNHUSKER STATE INDUSTRIES, ex 156.00; CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCING/DARE, ex 1,480.28; CUBBY’S, ex 491.33; DAS STATE ACCOUNTING, ex 562.68; DOERR & KLEIN, ex 8,601.02; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 16.50; DUSTY’S, ex 210.00; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 286.50; ELGIN REVIEW, ex 414.36; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, ex 944.33; FEDERAL WITHHOLDING, fed tax 8,315.47; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 1,154.16; GREAT PLAINS COMM, ut 425.49; DARRELL HAMILTON, ps 11.00; HI-WAY MART, ex 280.00; ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT, garn 619.19; NADENE HUGHES, ps 14.00; JONNY DODGE, ex 119.45; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 64.20; MADISON CO SHERIFF, ex 28.03; MADISON CO SHERIFF, ex 19.65; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 51.15; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 50.72; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 122.00; MIPS, ex 3,561.17; NATIONAL SHERIFF’S ASSN, ex 68.00; NATIONAL 4-H COUNCIL-SUPPLY SVC, ex 36.90; NE ASSOC OF CO CLERK, ROD, ELEC COM, ex 75.00; NE DEPT OF REVENUE, state tax 3,844.62; NE HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS, ex 186.00; NE STATE FIRE MARSHAL AGENCY, ex 216.00; NIELSEN INSURANCE, ex 140.00; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 525.89; NORTHEAST NE JUVENILE, ex 446.25; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, ex 90.00; OFFICE DEPOT, ex 426.70; ONE OFFICE SOULUTION, ex 138.74; LISA PAYNE, ex 75.26; PETTY CASH (CO CLERK), ex 10.00; PETTY CASH (CO SHERIFF), ex 8.55; PINNACLE BANK, ex 1157.91; PITZER DIGITAL, ex 781.25; JANICE RIDDER, ps 10.00; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 84.00; RYSTROM PLUMBING, ex 282.14; CAROLINE SIEMS, ps 28.00; SOCIAL SECURITY 18,983.54; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 1,136.08; UNIVERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN, ut 45.02; US CELLULAR, ut 584.17; VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 51.94; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 441.22; JUSTIN WELDON, ex 79.00; BONITA WELKE, ps 22.00; WOODS & AITKEN, ex 118.00; 319 GRAPHICS & T’S, ex 88.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING, ex 364.56;

Road/Bridge: A&R CONST-RUCTION, ex 8,622.00; AKRS, ex 382.54; AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 181.87; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 10,211.58; ANTELOPE CO COURT, garn 390.78; AUTOMATED DAIRY SPECIALIST, ex 20.00; B’S ENTERPRISES, ex 9,547.00; BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS, ex 664.32; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ex 1,321.50; BLACKSTRAP, ex 1,228.00; BCBS, ins 33,021.76; BOMGAARS, ex 2,599.38; CARHART LUMBER, ex 37.98; CARQUEST, ex 200.92; CASEY’S, ex 47.95; CITY OF NELIGH-RECYCLING, ex 284.00; CITY OF TILDEN, ut 68.09; COLONIAL LIFE & ACCIDENT INS, ins 18.00; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CORP, ex 336.70; BANK OF AMERICA LOCKBOX SVC, ex 507.05; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS, garn 352.23; CUBBY’S, ex 430.20; D&M MACHINERY, ex 12.30; DUSTY’S, ex 155.34; ELKHORN RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 547.93; FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 24,516.34; FEDERAL WITHHOLDING, fed tax 7,070.83; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 504.16; FRONTIER COMM, ut 166.60; G I TRAILER, ex 5,839.71; G WORKS, ex 3,500.00; GRAHAM TIRE CO, ex 663.00; GREAT PLAINS COMM, ut 268.89; HI-WAY MART, ex 100.55; HOMETOWN STATION, ex 240.27; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, ex 197.78; JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 16,922.50; JONNY DODGE, ex 2,308.83; K&S DOOR-OVERHEAD DOOR, ex 952.00; KAYTON INTERNATIONAL, ex 6,023.17; LAWSON PRODUCTS, ex 208.42; LAZY T TIRE & IMP, ex 2,418.60; TIMOTHY LEATHERS, ex 80.50; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 70.92; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC, ex 1,873.50; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 83.35; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 36.47; MIDWEST SVC & SALES CO, ex 594.78; MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP, ex 7,520.94; N&B GAS, ut 540.41; NE DEPT OF ROADS, ex 30,754.72; NE DEPT OF REVENUE, state tax 3,020.83; NE PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 260.77; NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE, ex 551.19; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 281.27; NORTH CENTRAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 320.11; NORTHEAST NE TELEPHONE CO, ut 76.96; ORCHARD LUMBER, ex 207.51; QUALITY IRON & METAL, ex 686.40; RAZOR TRACKING, ex 750.00; RDO TRUCK CENTER, ex 945.98; REINKE’S FARM & CITY SVC, ex 66.10; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY & SUPPLY CO, ex 2,930.42; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 182.95; ROYELLE, ex 45.45; RUTJENS CONSTRUCTION, ex 108,487.91; SAPP BROTHER PETROLEUM, ex 1,987.93; SOCIAL SECURITY 14,412.80; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 95.82; TEN POINT CONSTRUCTION, ex 143,287.16; VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 200.91; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK, ut 53.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER, ut 64.50; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 302.80; K&S DOOR-OVERHEAD DOOR, ins 397.00; QUICK SERVE OIL CO, ex 507.92; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, ex 280.00;

County Visitors Promotion Fund: NELIGH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, ex 300.00; PIERSON WILDLIFE MUSEUM, ex 300.00;

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex 328.89;

Law Enforcement Center: AKRS, ex 487.84; BOONE CO SHERIFF, ex 130.00; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 1,511.43; CULLIGAN, ex 82.25; DEAN’S MARKET, ex 58.80; DIGITAL-ALLY, ex 795.00; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 34.00; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS, ex 1,890.00; HILAND DAIRY, ex 427.52; MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES, ex 229.50; NELIGH FAMILY DENITSTRY, ex 360.00; PLATTE VALLEY COMM, ex 379.29; JESSICA SHAVER, ex 75.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 301.91; ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS, ex 3,719.20; WANEK PHARMACY, ex 97.18; BOB BARKER CO, ex 560.66;

Commissary: CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 327.62; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 8.78; PINNACLE BANK, ex 1,010.67; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 78.95; ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS, ex 420.00;

Highway Allocation Bond: ANTELOPE CO TREASURER, ex 285,557.45 ;

Building: BOYD’S ELEC-TRICAL SVC, ex 875.60; BOYD’S NETWORK SOLUTIONS, ex 948.35.

Approved Ten-Point Construction certificate of substantial completion, and Rutjens Construction (EWP) Change Order, Substantial Completion and Pay Application.

Approved resolution requesting Highway Superintendent to study 510th Avenue for closing.

Zoning Administrators Report.

Approved Minutes of the February 2nd, 2021 BOC meeting. Correspondence was reviewed. Reviewed Pledge Collateral. January Reports from Treasurer, Sheriff, Clerk of District Court, and Zoning were presented. Set Wellness Partners clinic date. Created a committee for interviewing Zoning Administrator applications.

Motioned to support CDC in her opposition to LB102.

Approved Promotional Grant request.

Approved four (4) Liquor License Renewals.

Heard Extension Office Annual Report.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved one (1) access permit, and two (2) oversize permits. Discussed concrete projects.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: February 17, 2021

