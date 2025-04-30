Pride in Elgin and a nearby church shows up constantly

Kenyan Luo Community are very thankful for the support given to them from Elgin and the rural Albion Immanuel Zion (IZ) Lutheran Church.

Expressions of sincere gratitude rang out across the hot, dusty hills surrounding the rural St. Jerome Project near Kisumu, Kenya in early March.

There to witness heart felt thanks firsthand were Rick and Jane Schuchardt, who hosted Elly Opondo, the project founder and director, at their Elgin organic farm last September.

All residents in this limited resource Luo community (one of 46 tribes in Kenya) sported broad smiles and offered warm hugs of appreciation.

Babies wore diapers made from tee-shirts by IZ. Surrounding school children walked long distances to participate in a reading contest using the books donated by the Elgin Public Library.

Shipping from Elgin was supported by a grant from the Elgin Bargain Box and facilitated by the Elgin Post Office.

Plans based on recommendations by Elgin area food producers and Nebraska Extension are in motion including extensive gardening and egg production.

The goal is to grow, instead of purchase, more of the food needed for the lunch program reaching some 250 children weekdays, the only substantial nutritious meal many will receive.