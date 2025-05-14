Pope John XXIII Central Catholic students recognized for achievements

Article submitted

The Pope John academic awards program was held Thursday morning.

Students were recognized for numerous academic achievements as teachers, parents and family members looked on.

Among the awards and scholarships presented were:

2024-2025 Year NVC Scholastic Recognition Award (Juniors and seniors with ACT score of 28 or above)

Juniors-Jovie Borer & Aiden Klein, senior-Kaitey Schumacher

NVC Principal’s All-Academic Team (Jrs. & Srs. GPA of 3.5 or above) Seniors –*Natalie Burenheide, *Olivia Klein & *Kaitey Schumacher (* repeat from junior year)

Juniors-Tessa Barlow, Jovie Borer, Karson Kallhoff, Camry Kittelson, Aiden Klein & Reese Stuhr

Crusader Award – Olivia Klein and Kaitey Schumacher

Omaha World Herald All Academic Program Honorable Mention – Olivia Klein & Kaitey Schumacher

Delbert Salber Scholarship – Harper Childers and Harper Evans

KCAU Best of the Class 2025 Area Top Academic Achievers – Kaitey Schumacher

Academic Awards

Theology 7-Chloe Kielty

Theology 8-Lillian Moser

Theology 9 – Joseph McNally

Theology 10 – Brooke Kinney

Theology 11 – Camry Kittelson & Grady Drueke

7th Pre-Algebra – Chloe Kielty

Algebra I– Lillian Moser

Geometry – Matthew Kerkman

Algebra II – Brooke Kinney

Advanced Math – Camry Kittelson

Math 12 – Juliana McNally

7th History – Chloe Kielty

8th History – Lillian Moser

Geography – Kami Carstens

10th World History – Brayden Burenheide

American History – Quinn Hoefer

Government – Olivia Klein & Kaitey Schumacher

Current Events – Raaf Klein

Recycling Award – Aiden Klein

Spanish I – Brooke Kinney

Spanish II – Jovie Borer

Spanish III – Olivia Klein

Most Improved Spanish Student – Quinn Hoefer

Speech 9 – Kinley Drueke

Advanced Speech – Tessa Barlow & Camry Kittelson

Personal Finance – Kami Carstens & Matthew Kerkman

Language Arts 7 – Anna Stuhr

English 8 – Raaf Klein

English 9 – Christian Preister

English 10 – Brayden Burenheide

English 11 – Aiden Klein

High School Reading – Harlie Tyler

Science 7 – Anna Stuhr

Science 8 – Lillian Moser

Freshmen Biology – Most Inquisitive Student – Christian Preister

Sophomore Physical Science – Brooke Kinney

Chemistry – Camry Kittelson

STEM/Forensic Science – Karson Kallhoff

Biology/Dissection – Kaitey Schumacher

JH Art – Sawyer Veik

Art I – Kinley Drueke

Art II – Kaitey Schumacher

High School Choir Section Leaders – Aiden Klein & Reese Stuhr

High School Band – Jovie Borer & Olivia Klein

JH Band/Choir – Anna Stuhr

Music Students of the Year – Aiden Klein & Reese Stuhr

Drama Students of the Year – Brooke Kinney and Aiden Klein

Speech Student of the Year – Olivia Klein

Student Council Co-Presidents Recognition – Olivia Klein & Kaitey Schumacher

Student Council Secretary Recognition – Reese Stuhr

(Editor’s note — Some awards were not available at press time. They will be announced in next week’s paper.)

PJCC seniors so far awarded over $186,000 in scholarships

There were five talented seniors at Pope John this year. At current count, these ladies have been offered $186,152 in scholarships. Here is a bit about each of their future plans and the scholarships they have earned.

Natalie Burenheide plans to attend Northeast Community College and then transfer to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and major in Animal Science. She has been awarded the Chadron State College Dean’s Scholars Commitment Scholarship, the CASNR Scholarship at UNL, the University Award at UNL, the We are Nebraska Commitment Resident Scholarship at UNL, the Norman Ochsner Agriculture Scholarship, the Lawrence Goscha Memorial Scholarship, the Bargain Box Scholarship, the Erickson Family Memorial Scholarship, the Mark Schindler Memorial Scholarship, the Nathan P. Dicke Memorial Scholarship, and the Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship.

Darby Carsten’s future plans include attending Northeast Community College and major in Environmental Science. She has received the Erickson Family Scholarship, the EKG Scholarship, the Nathan P. Dicke Memorial Scholarship, and the Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship.

Olivia Klein plans to attend Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas with a major in Marketing. She has been selected to receive the Husker Power Scholarship at UNL, the CCC Transition Advantage Scholarship, the Maathai Scholarship at Benedictine College, the Dick & Chris Draper Scholarship, the Erickson Family Scholarship, the Nathan P. Dicke Memorial Scholarship, and the Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship.

Juliana McNally is planning to attend Northeast Community College and major in Communications. Juliana has been selected to receive the Erickson Family Scholarship.

Kaitey Schumacher plans to attend Northeast Community College and then transfer to Wayne State College majoring in Elementary Education. Kaitey has received the CCC Transition Advantage Scholarship, the NSCS Board of Trustees Scholarship at Wayne State College, the recipient of the Wayne State College Career Scholars Program recipient, the Northeast Community College Dean’s Scholarship, the Northeast Community College Advantage Scholarship, the Lambert & Marion Podany Scholarship, Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship, the EKG Scholarship, the Shari Schiltmeyer Scholarship, the Erickson Family Scholarship, the BRAN Academic Scholarship, the Nathan P. Dicke Memorial Scholarship, and the Mark Schindler Memorial Scholarship.