Pope John XXIII Central Catholic students recognized for achievements

Article submitted
The Pope John academic awards program was held Thursday morning.
Students were recognized for numerous academic achievements as teachers, parents and family members looked on.
Among the awards and scholarships presented were:
2024-2025 Year NVC Scholastic Recognition Award (Juniors and seniors with ACT score of 28 or above)
Juniors-Jovie Borer & Aiden Klein, senior-Kaitey Schumacher
NVC Principal’s All-Academic Team (Jrs. & Srs. GPA of 3.5 or above) Seniors –*Natalie Burenheide, *Olivia Klein & *Kaitey Schumacher (* repeat from junior year)
Juniors-Tessa Barlow, Jovie Borer, Karson Kallhoff, Camry Kittelson, Aiden Klein & Reese Stuhr
Crusader Award – Olivia Klein and Kaitey Schumacher
Omaha World Herald All Academic Program Honorable Mention – Olivia Klein & Kaitey Schumacher
Delbert Salber Scholarship – Harper Childers and Harper Evans
KCAU Best of the Class 2025 Area Top Academic Achievers – Kaitey Schumacher
Academic Awards
Theology 7-Chloe Kielty
Theology 8-Lillian Moser
Theology 9 – Joseph McNally
Theology 10 – Brooke Kinney
Theology 11 – Camry Kittelson & Grady Drueke
7th Pre-Algebra – Chloe Kielty
Algebra I– Lillian Moser
Geometry – Matthew Kerkman
Algebra II – Brooke Kinney
Advanced Math – Camry Kittelson
Math 12 – Juliana McNally
7th History – Chloe Kielty
8th History – Lillian Moser
Geography – Kami Carstens
10th World History – Brayden Burenheide
American History – Quinn Hoefer
Government – Olivia Klein & Kaitey Schumacher
Current Events – Raaf Klein
Recycling Award – Aiden Klein
Spanish I – Brooke Kinney
Spanish II – Jovie Borer
Spanish III – Olivia Klein
Most Improved Spanish Student – Quinn Hoefer
Speech 9 – Kinley Drueke
Advanced Speech – Tessa Barlow & Camry Kittelson
Personal Finance – Kami Carstens & Matthew Kerkman
Language Arts 7 – Anna Stuhr
English 8 – Raaf Klein
English 9 – Christian Preister
English 10 – Brayden Burenheide
English 11 – Aiden Klein
High School Reading – Harlie Tyler
Science 7 – Anna Stuhr
Science 8 – Lillian Moser
Freshmen Biology – Most Inquisitive Student – Christian Preister
Sophomore Physical Science – Brooke Kinney
Chemistry – Camry Kittelson
STEM/Forensic Science – Karson Kallhoff
Biology/Dissection – Kaitey Schumacher
JH Art – Sawyer Veik
Art I – Kinley Drueke
Art II – Kaitey Schumacher
High School Choir Section Leaders – Aiden Klein & Reese Stuhr
High School Band – Jovie Borer & Olivia Klein
JH Band/Choir – Anna Stuhr
Music Students of the Year – Aiden Klein & Reese Stuhr
Drama Students of the Year – Brooke Kinney and Aiden Klein
Speech Student of the Year – Olivia Klein
Student Council Co-Presidents Recognition – Olivia Klein & Kaitey Schumacher
Student Council Secretary Recognition – Reese Stuhr
(Editor’s note — Some awards were not available at press time. They will be announced in next week’s paper.)
PJCC seniors so far awarded over $186,000 in scholarships
There were five talented seniors at Pope John this year. At current count, these ladies have been offered $186,152 in scholarships. Here is a bit about each of their future plans and the scholarships they have earned.
Natalie Burenheide plans to attend Northeast Community College and then transfer to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and major in Animal Science. She has been awarded the Chadron State College Dean’s Scholars Commitment Scholarship, the CASNR Scholarship at UNL, the University Award at UNL, the We are Nebraska Commitment Resident Scholarship at UNL, the Norman Ochsner Agriculture Scholarship, the Lawrence Goscha Memorial Scholarship, the Bargain Box Scholarship, the Erickson Family Memorial Scholarship, the Mark Schindler Memorial Scholarship, the Nathan P. Dicke Memorial Scholarship, and the Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship.
Darby Carsten’s future plans include attending Northeast Community College and major in Environmental Science. She has received the Erickson Family Scholarship, the EKG Scholarship, the Nathan P. Dicke Memorial Scholarship, and the Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship.
Olivia Klein plans to attend Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas with a major in Marketing. She has been selected to receive the Husker Power Scholarship at UNL, the CCC Transition Advantage Scholarship, the Maathai Scholarship at Benedictine College, the Dick & Chris Draper Scholarship, the Erickson Family Scholarship, the Nathan P. Dicke Memorial Scholarship, and the Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship.
Juliana McNally is planning to attend Northeast Community College and major in Communications. Juliana has been selected to receive the Erickson Family Scholarship.
Kaitey Schumacher plans to attend Northeast Community College and then transfer to Wayne State College majoring in Elementary Education. Kaitey has received the CCC Transition Advantage Scholarship, the NSCS Board of Trustees Scholarship at Wayne State College, the recipient of the Wayne State College Career Scholars Program recipient, the Northeast Community College Dean’s Scholarship, the Northeast Community College Advantage Scholarship, the Lambert & Marion Podany Scholarship, Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship, the EKG Scholarship, the Shari Schiltmeyer Scholarship, the Erickson Family Scholarship, the BRAN Academic Scholarship, the Nathan P. Dicke Memorial Scholarship, and the Mark Schindler Memorial Scholarship.