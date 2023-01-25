Pope John team excels at Summerland

The Pope John High School speech team had a bright start to their season at the Summerland invite Saturday. Coach Amy Klein said the team placed third. Medalists were:
Novice Division
Aiden Klein — 1st – entertainment; 2nd – extemp
Tessa Barlow and Jovie Vaisvilas — 1st – duet
Camry Kittelson — 4th – humorous prose
Tessa Barlow — 2nd – poetry
Jovie Vaisvilas — 4th – poetry
Stephanie Gutierrez — 6th – serious
Reese Stuhr — 4th – serious
Varsity Division
Linus Borer — 2nd – extemp; 1st – informative
Kaitey Schumacher, Emma Lea Ruterbories, Skyler Meis, Ashlynne Charf & Brooklyn Meis — 2nd – OID
Jack Barlow — 6th – humorous prose
Eliza Borer — 1st – persuasive
“The entire team did a fantastic job,” Coach Klein said.