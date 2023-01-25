Pope John team excels at Summerland

The Pope John High School speech team had a bright start to their season at the Summerland invite Saturday. Coach Amy Klein said the team placed third. Medalists were:

Novice Division

Aiden Klein — 1st – entertainment; 2nd – extemp

Tessa Barlow and Jovie Vaisvilas — 1st – duet

Camry Kittelson — 4th – humorous prose

Tessa Barlow — 2nd – poetry

Jovie Vaisvilas — 4th – poetry

Stephanie Gutierrez — 6th – serious

Reese Stuhr — 4th – serious

Varsity Division

Linus Borer — 2nd – extemp; 1st – informative

Kaitey Schumacher, Emma Lea Ruterbories, Skyler Meis, Ashlynne Charf & Brooklyn Meis — 2nd – OID

Jack Barlow — 6th – humorous prose

Eliza Borer — 1st – persuasive

“The entire team did a fantastic job,” Coach Klein said.