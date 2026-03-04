Pope John speech team places fourth at NVC tournament

This year’s Niobrara Valley Conference speech tournament was held on Monday, March 2 at Pope John Central Catholic. Eleven teams were in attendance.

Coach Amy Klein said the tournament was very successful, with the Crusaders placing fourth as a team. The NVC champion was Chambers, runner-up was St. Mary’s and coming in as the third place team was Stuart. “An interesting note is that these four teams were in the top six teams last year at the State competition. This is very telling of the talent that our conference has,” Klein noted.

Pope John had nine events go to finals. These medal winners include the following:

Earning second place was Aiden Klein in entertainment speaking and the duet of Aiden Klein and Brooke Kinney.

The OID of Aiden Klein, Camry Kittelson, Tessa Barlow, Brooke Kinney and Matthew Kerkman received third place. Also placing third was Reese Stuhr in serious prose and Lillian Moser in poetry.

Jovie Borer was a fourth place winner in both persuasive speaking and POI.

Kinley Drueke won fifth place in humorous prose. Also coming in fifth was the duet of Matthew Kerkman and Christian Preister.

Earning superior scores were as follows: Raaf Klein in serious prose, Harlie Tyler in informative speaking and poetry, Tessa Barlow in entertainment speaking, Christian Preister in humorous prose, and Lillian Moser in informative speaking. Receiving an excellent rating was Reese Stuhr in extemporaneous speaking.

The Crusader team will be competing this Saturday, March 7 at Creighton, and again on Monday, March 9 at Riverside.

They will be holding their Community Speech Night this Sunday, March 8th, at 6 p.m. in the Pope John library.