Recently, Pope John announced the hiring of a new development coordinator.

In an announcement made on social media, Kari Schindler was hired to fill the position. She will replace Julie Schiltmeyer who will assist her in the transition.

An Elgin resident for the past 10 years, she is the wife of Jake Schindler.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Crusader team! I look forward to serving the needs of our amazing school and building on the foundations to last a lifetime,” she said.