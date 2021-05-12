Thursday morning a year of lessons learned in the classroom were recognized when Pope John Academic Awards were presented.

Among the awards handed out for the 2020/2021 school year were:

NVC Scholastic Recognition Award (ACT of 28 or above)

Senior – Skylar Reestman

NVC Principal’s All Academic Team (Jrs. & Srs. GPA of 3.5 or above)

Seniors – Alyssa Burenheide, Marissa Preister, Skylar Reestman & Allyson Selting

Juniors – Abby Hemenway, Trista Hemenway, Emma Mlnarik & Kaylee Ramold

Perfect Attendance – Jaydalynn Chessmore

Outstanding Crusader Athlete – Allyson Selting

Knights of Columbus Recognition (young men who joined this year – Layne Bullock

American Red Cross High School Leadership Program Scholarship – Jasmine Dozler & Marissa Preister

“Help Your Neighbor” Award in Memory of Jim Miller – Skyler Meis For a complete list of all the academic winners turn to this weeks Elgin Review.