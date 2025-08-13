Pool to close for season on Sunday

‘The Summer of Splash’ is almost over.

After more than two months of providing persons near and far time to enjoy swimming and sunbathing, the Elgin Swimming Pool is about to close for the season.

At last week’s meeting, the Elgin City Council set the closing date for the pool.

With school now underway, the pool will close for the season on Sunday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

Because of school, the pool will be open on limited hours Thursday and Friday, then be open regular weekend hours on Saturday and Sunday.

“It was a good year,” Sue Vanis told the council. “The girls (lifeguards) worked out really well.

In other action:

Permit — The council approved a building permit for Elgin Public School to do some drainage work near the bus barn.

Sheriff’s report — During the month of June, the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department provided just over 74 hours of patrol in Elgin and answered six ‘911’ calls.

New Ordinance — Waiving the mandatory three readings, the council unanimously approved new Ordinance #676 for the purchase of real estate from the estate of Betty Moser. The cost of the real estate, as stated in the ordinance, was $32,000.