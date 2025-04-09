Pool staff hired, still searching for manager

With less than two months before Elgin’s public swimming pool opens for the summer, the Elgin City Council took one step forward by hiring pool staff.

Meeting Monday night, the council approved the hiring of lifeguards and an assistant pool manager.

Ten lifeguards were hired to work part-time. They were: Tessa Barlow, Elizabeth Moser, Jazmine McNally, Camry Kittelson, Aubrie Parks, Haley Parks, Kaitey Schumacher, Brooke Kinney, Kinley Drueke and Kayton Zwingman. Also hired as an assistant pool manager was Kerri Drueke.

Yet to be hired is a pool manager for the season. No date has been set for the pool to open.

On another hiring note, Trissa Russell was hired to fill the summer maintenance position.

This was just one of the stories to emerge from the meeting. See more in next week’s issue of the newspaper.