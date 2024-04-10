Points few for EPPJ at Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK — Points and medals proved to be elusive Thursday for the Wolfpack track team as they opened the season at the Battle Creek Invitational.

With a team depleted due to the State FFA Convention, only a handful of athletes saw action.

Senior Blake Henn made the finals in his first competition. However, this proved to be a very tough field as Henn’s best effort (47’2.75”) was only good enough for fifth place. Winning the event was Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir with a toss of 59’7.5”.

Landyn Veik scored the Wolfpack’s last point, placing sixth in the 800 meter run, finishing with a time of 2:28.78.

Battle Creek easily won the boys team title, it wasn’t even close. The Braves scored 147 points, second was Norfolk Catholic with 88. EPPJ finished 13th out of 15 schools, amassing three points.

North Bend Central won the girls championship with 113 points, one better than Norfolk Catholic at 112. EPPJ did not score in the girls meet.