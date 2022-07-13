Plans shaping up for PJCC Alumni Reunion

On Saturday, July 23rd, Pope John will host their second, All-School Reunion . . . celebrating 55 years. School Administrator Lisa Schumacher and reunion committee member Betty Getzfred took the time to share details about the anticipated event.

According to Betty, the planning process began approximately a year ago between committee members Brenda Kuhlman, Julie Dwyer, Mary Alice Dwyer, Jane Arehart, and herself. Although not a committee member, Alan Reicks has also been deeply involved in helping arrange music and lighting for the event.

Like other years, the reunion will be in conjunction with the annual softball tournament, which will again be played in Petersburg.

For those not interested in spectating or participating in the softball tournament, Betty and Lisa provided several other reasons for alumni to make plans to attend the reunion. Lisa shared, “These reunions give people a chance to get acquainted with their class members, where they are in life, where their kids are, and how the school has impacted their life.”

On a side note, Lisa expanded, “This year, those in attendance will have a final opportunity to participate in the “Restore the Roof Class Challenge. The winning class will get to leave their mark on the school with a banner that says, “The class of “87” Rules.” Betty added, “I just think it is kind of unique that it is an all-school because you had friends in classes above and below you, and this gives you the opportunity to see them also.”

Betty also believes having Sister Pat in attendance may be another reason many graduates will not want to miss this event. “Since she has taught about every one of these kids from 1976, hopefully, they will have the opportunity to come back.”

As far as how many they expect to attend, both Lisa and Betty feel it is quite a guessing game. Betty furthered, “Jodine Meis, who is catering the event and serving roast beef sandwiches, salads, and cookies, is planning for 600.”

The evening events begin with Mass at 5:30 with celebrants for the Mass, Father Boes, Father Bernie Starman, and Father Patrick Moser, all being graduates of Pope John High School. Following Mass, will be an open house at the school, with doors closing at 8 p.m. Social hour will run from 6:30 to midnight, located on the East Lawn of the Pope John Campus. A free-will buffet-style meal with a suggested donation of $10 will be served from 7-8:30 p.m. in the same area.

Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and an I.D. card if they wish to enjoy a refreshing alcoholic beverage served by the Knights of Columbus.

Background music for the evening will be supplied by Alan Reicks.

Sharing her hopes for the evening, Lisa concluded, “It is my hope that people come and enjoy themselves and the camaraderie of the fellow Pope John Alumni. I look forward to seeing people I haven’t seen in a long time, even local people that I, myself, don’t see much because we are all so busy.”