Plainview thwarts Wolfpack comeback

PLAINVIEW — Sports are full of “ifs.”

If the Wolfpack had shown the intensity early in the game as they did in the final 11 minutes, they might have defeated the Plainview Pirates Friday night. Instead, EPPJ dropped their third game in a row, 65 to 57.

Coach Michael Becker sat his starters down with three minutes left in the third quarter, imploring them to play better defense on the court as the Pirates were getting too many easy baskets.

Moments later they were substituted back into the game, down 41 to 24, and mounting a furious comeback. Utilzing a full-court press and trapping the ball wherever possible, EPPJ outscored the Pirates 26 to 14 over an eight-minute span to cut Plainview’s lead to 55 to 50 with 3:10 left in the game.

The Pirates then got the ball into the hands of their best player, Brayden Waldow. He scored seven of the team's final 10 points.