PJCC’s NHS supports Hope Fund

In October, the Pope John XXIII Central Catholic National Honor Society (NHS) sponsored a “pink out” to help raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds for the cause. The NHS chapter held a split-the-pot at the Wolfpack vs St. Mary’s football game and also hosted a “dress down day” at the school (a day where students pay $5 to wear more casual dress than the usual dress code). The chapter also received an anonymous donation to be added to their money collected. Last Thursday, three senior members of NHS presented a check in the amount of $1,300.00 to the Faith Regional Foundation Hope Fund. Accepting the check is Hannah Lindsay (far left), Faith Regional Foundation Director. The seniors pictured are (left to right) Skyler Meis, Emma Lea Ruterbories and Taylynne Charf. NHS sponsor is Amy Klein.