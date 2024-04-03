PJCC students practicing for ‘Wizard of Oz’ musical

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic students will present The Wizard of Oz in the St. Boniface Auditorium on Friday and Sunday, April 26 and April 28, at 7 p.m.

This faithful adaptation features all the most beloved songs and moments from the 1939 classic film, brought to life onstage.

Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold.

To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City.

Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers. To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lesson: there’s no place like home. Contact the high school or any cast member for tickets.

Director is Mr. Lowgaen Schmidt assisted by Mrs. Karin Kinney and accompanist Mrs. Emily Heithoff.