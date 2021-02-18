PJCC/St. Boniface principal search continues

The hiring of a new principal for PJCC/St. Boniface Elementary School is still more than a month away.

School President Father John Norman updated The Elgin Review last week about the process to replace Principal Betty Getzfred who announced her plan, in January, to retire at the end of the school year.

Father John indicated the parochial school, part of the Archdiocese of Omaha, will continue to solicit applications through Friday, Feb. 26.

During that time, stakeholder input is being sought through a survey.

He indicated that after reviewing applications and input from the survey, the plan is to meet with the school’s search committee.

Members of the nine-person search committee are:

• Fr. Nields, Fr. Vogel, and Fr. Norman (the three priests on the PJ school advisory board)

• Two board members — one from the Pope John XXIII School Advisory Board and one from the St. Boniface School Advisory Board

• Two teachers — one from PJCC and one from St. Boniface Elementary

• One school support staff member

• One representative of the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools Office

“We intend to conduct first round interviews on (Tuesday) March 16. Second round interviews may follow,” Father John said.

If all goes well and the process is completed, he said the goal is to introduce the newly hired administrator to the school advisory boards for St. Boniface and Pope John XXIII Catholic Schools on Tuesday, March 23. “We will also intend to have a time of introduction of the newly hired administrator at the Pope John Development Dinner on Sunday, March 28 at Werner Hall in Petersburg,” he said.