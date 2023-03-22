PJCC Spring musical dates announced

“Singin’ In the Rain” is a stage musical adapted from the 1952 movie of the same name set in Hollywood in the diminishing days of the silent screen era. Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will be presenting the production on Friday, April 14 and Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m. in the St. Boniface Gym.

The musical focuses on the romantic lead Don Lockwood (Linus Borer), his sidekick Cosmo Brown (Jack Barlow), aspiring actress Kathy Selden (Emma Lea Ruterbories) and Lockwood’s leading lady Lina Lamont (Skyler Meis), whose less-than dulcet vocal tones make her an unlikely candidate for stardom in talking pictures. It has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline-the starlet, the leading man and a love that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don and Lina are an item, but behind the scenes, things aren’t always as they appear. Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career.

Lowgan Schmidt is the director assisted by Mrs. Karin Kinney. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students K-12 and may be purchased from any cast member or by calling the high school (843-5325).

There are no reserved seats and tickets may also be purchased at the door.