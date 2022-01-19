PJCC speech team excels at Pierce Invite

The Pope John Speech Crusaders had excellent representation at the Pierce Invitational held Saturday, Jan. 15.

Speech Coach Amy Klein said a number of students earned medals. Among them were:

• Jack Barlow received a superior rating in Humorous Prose.

• The Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Olivia Klein, Juliana McNally, Kaitey Schumacher, Eliza Borer, and Natalie Burenheide received seventh place.

• The Duet Acting team of Matthew Dilly and Jack Barlow placed sixth.

• Linus Borer placed seventh in Serious Prose and second in Extemporaneous Speaking.