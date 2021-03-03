PJCC speech team busy;Reestman wins Serious Prose at NVC

The Pope John Crusader Speech Team had a very busy week!

On Wednesday, Feb. 24 they traveled to Newman Grove, bringing home several medals and placing third as a team. Congratulations to those who placed in their events: Alyssa Burenheide – 6th in persuasive speaking, Allyson Selting – 6th in entertainment speaking, Samuel Hemenway – 4th in entertainment speaking, Skylar Reestman – 4th in serious prose, Linus Borer – 3rd in extemporaneous speaking, and the group of Skylar Reestman, Allyson Selting, Emma Mlnarik, and Kaylee Ramold – 2nd in oral interpretation of drama. To read more about the team’s success, turn to the Elgin Review.