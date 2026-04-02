PJCC Speech team brings home medals from state

PJCC senior Aiden Klein did something Saturday no other Crusader has ever done.

Competing at the Class D2 State Speech Championships at Kearney, Klein won three medals.

Competing in Entertainment, Klein placed fifth. Competing in Duet with Brooke Kinney, they placed second. Then, in OID competing alongside Kinney, Matthew Kerkman, Tessa Barlow and Camry Kittleson, they placed fourth.

Jovie Borer, participating in Persuasive, brought home a third place medal.

Also competing at state was Lillian Moser.

“This year we set a goal and that was to lock in and make state,” Coach Amy Klein said. “Districts didn’t turn out how we’d hoped for everyone, but that is the unfortunate side of the activity. Taking five events to state and medaling 4 of them is just incredible. This team has been amazing.”

Osmond captured the team title followed by Chambers, O’Neill St Mary’s, High Plains, Stuart and Pope John.

The team is coached by Klein and Chris Grundmayer.