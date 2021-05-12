PJCC results from NECC Scholastic Day

In March, a group of students from Pope John attended the virtual Scholastic Day event hosted by Northeast Community College.

Students are nominated by their teachers to take tests in different academic areas throughout the morning. Several students place in the top 8 in their respective tests. They were:

4th place- Skylar Reestman in Government, Linus Borer in Literature, Trista Hemenway in Spanish I

5th place – Kirsten Krebs in Technical Math, Linus Borer in Biology, Alyssa Burenheide in Parenting/Child Development

7th place – Paiton Hoefer in Intro to Wellness/Sports/PE

8th place – Carter Beckman in Algebra II