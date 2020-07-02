PJCC paper drive changes

There is a change in Pope John’s recycling program.

Two recycle bins are placed on the north side of the garage next to the St. Boniface Gym. Papers/acceptable recyclables can be put in the bins whenever it is convenient for you. The bins are emptied on Wednesdays. If they are full when you come, please place your recyclables in the garage.

The list of unacceptable items includes plastic bags, string, metal, wire, aluminum cans, glass, Styrofoam, trash, feed sacks, used pizza boxes and other boxes that contained prepared food, and cardboard. Acceptable items are newspapers, office paper, mailings, phone books, paperback books, magazines, and boxes such as cereal, Kleenex, and pop boxes. A full list of acceptable and unacceptable items is attached to the bins.

Thanks to all who recycle, especially those who saved papers during the months when we couldn’t hold our usual paper drives.

Questions? Call Sister Pat (402.843.5461)