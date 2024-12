Pope John’s One-Act Play team finished second last week in the district one-act play competition held at St. Boniface Auditorium on December 4. The Pope John One Act team, coached by Amy Klein and Alan Reicks, performed “Showdown at Palm Tree Pines,” by Tess Barker. The comedy was set in a retirement community. (Left) Members of the cast and crew are shown with their runner-up plaque. Congratulations!