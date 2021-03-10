PJCC musical to be in April

Due to COVID-19, last year’s spring events were cancelled. Kids missed out on school, golf, track, graduation, and so much more. However, this year, the student at Pope John are able to finish what they had started last year, their annual musical.

Started by Rachel Becker last year, this year’s music teacher and musical director Christiana Koeppe, along with the cast and crew, will be presenting the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

It is based during the roaring 1920’s, a time period of prohibition, the jazz age, economic prosperity, and a revolutionary time for carefree living, especially for women. In this story we follow Millie, played by junior Trista Hemingway, a feisty modern woman who moves to the big apple, New York City. There she meets Jimmy, played by sophomore Linus Borer, whom she grows very fond of. However, she is determined to find a job as a secretary and marry her wealthy employer, Trevor Graydon, played by sophomore Carter Beckman. Other characters of note in the musical are Dorothy, played by Emma Mlnarik; Mrs. Meers, played by senior Allyson Selting; and Mussy, played by senior Skylar Reestman.

Thoroughly Modern Millie is a fun, romantic, mysterious musical filled with a talented cast of Pope John students; vibrant music, a dazzling set, breakout dance numbers, and so much more.

The students at Pope John have been working hard and cannot wait to perform for the public.

The musical will be performed at St. Boniface gymnasium on April 16 and April 17, starting at 7 p.m.