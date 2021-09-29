PJCC Homecoming coronation Sunday, October 3

Homecoming Week begins in just a couple of days for Elgin’s two high schools.

Six candidates will vye to wear the crown as Homecoming Queen at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School. Natalie Reicks, Lexi Bode, Abby Hemenway, Kaylee Ramold, Emily Mlnarik and Trista Hemenway will be the royalty candidates at the school.

Coronation is set for this Sunday night, October 3, beginning at 7 p.m. at St. Boniface Gymnasium. The event is open to the public. For those unable to attend, The Elgin Review will livestream the coronation on its Facebook page.

Spirit Week will run Monday through Friday, Oct. 4-8. As part of spirit week, the PJCC Student Council will have themes for dress-up days. They are:

Monday — First letter of your name (costume)

Tuesday — Decade’s Day (individual)

Wednesday — Athletes vs Mathletes

Thursday — Class theme

Friday — Spirit Day

There will be home games for volleyball and football as part of Homecoming Week. The Wolfpack volleyball team host a triangular Thursday night, Oct. 7, at St. Boniface Gymnasium. On Friday, EPPJ will face Riverside in football action at Elgin Field starting at 7 p.m.

The school provided these biographies on the queen candidates:

Lexi Bode, daughter of Ted and Tammy Bode, members of St. Bonaventure Parish of Raeville. Lexi is involved in the musical, one act, FFA, Junior Right-to-Life, volleyball, basketball, track, dance, and speech. She enjoys sports, spending time with family and friends and shopping.

Abby Hemenway, daughter of Shawn and Laura Hemenway, members of Concordia Lutheran Church. Abby participates in volleyball, one act and the musical. She likes to relax by reading, playing the piano, and spending time with family and friends.

Trista Hemenway, daughter of Shawn and Laura Hemenway, members of Concordia Lutheran Church. She is active in choir, band, the musical, one act and student council. Besides spending time with family and friends, she particularly enjoys baking and singing.

Emily Mlnarik, daughter of Julie Mlnarik , whose home parish is Rural St. John’s. Emily participates in volleyball, track, one act, speech, musicals, dance, FFA, Jr. Right-to-Life, National Honor Society and student council. She enjoys boating, baking, fishing, taking naps, shopping, hanging out with friends and family, and petting her cat – Pete.

Kaylee Ramold, daughter of Nick and Beth Ramold of Neligh, and members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Kaylee participates in volleyball, one act, basketball, musicals, speech, dance, Jr. Right-to-Life, student council, band and National Honor Society. Her hobbies include boating, hanging out with friends and family, driving around with friends, listening to music, playing the guitar and ukulele, and shopping.

Natalie Reicks, daughter of Alan and Michelle Reicks of St. Boniface Parish in Elgin. Activities in which she participates include one act, musical, speech, volleyball, Jr. Right-to-Life, and student council. Natalie enjoys being outside, listening to music, baking, and hanging out with friends.