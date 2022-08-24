PJCC Homecoming Coronation to be Sunday Night

Pope John XXIII CCHS Homecoming Coronation Ceremonies will take place on Sunday, August 28 at 7:00 pm in the St. Boniface Gymnasium. Guests are welcome to attend.

All members of the senior class are candidates. Queen candidates include the following:

Sharon Bartak, daughter of Paul and Sonja Bartak, members of St. John the Baptist Parish of Deloit. Sharon is involved in Junior Right-to-Life, FFA, one act, volleyball, track, and 4H. She enjoys shopping, hanging out with friends, running, and sleeping.

Taylynne Charf, daughter of Stacy and Danelle Charf, members of St. Boniface Parish in Elgin. Taylynne is active in volleyball, basketball, track, FFA, dance team, Junior Right-to-Life, one act, musical, and student council. She likes to relax by playing guitar, boating, fishing, hanging out with friends and family, dancing, sudoku puzzles, and embroidering.

Skyler Meis, daughter of Eric and Brenda Meis, whose home parish is St. Boniface in Elgin. Skyler participates in volleyball, basketball, track, musical, one act, speech, Junior Right-to-Life, student council, and National Honor Society. She enjoys cooking, watching movies, hanging out with friends, going on walks with her mom, and going to concerts.

Emma Lea Ruterbories, daughter of Paul and Erin Ruterbories, are members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Neligh. Emma Lea is involved in Junior Right-to-Life, one act, musical, speech, and National Honor Society. Her hobbies include fishing, camping, shopping, dancing, and hanging out with friends.

The king candidates include:

Carter Beckman, son of John and Tracy Beckman, whose home parish is St. Boniface in Elgin. Carter is active in football, wrestling, golf, FFA, one act, musical, student council, and National Honor Society. He enjoys boating, riding dirt bikes, and spending time with family and friends.

Linus Borer, son of David and Lindy Borer, members of St. Boniface in Elgin. Linus is involved in one act, speech, quiz bowl, musical, golf, football, National Honor Society, and Junior Right-to-Life. He likes to relax by going golfing, playing piano and other instruments, singing, playing video games, and skiing.

Matthew Dilly, son of Doug and Shawn Dilly, members of St. Boniface in Elgin. Matthew participates in speech, one act, musical, Junior Right-to-Life, cross country, and golf. He enjoys painting, drawing, sculpting, sleeping, listening to music, and hanging out with friends.

Paiton Hoefer, son of Jeremy Hoefer and Autumn Hoefer, are members of St. Boniface Parish in Elgin. Paiton is active in football, basketball, Junior Right-to-Life, golf, FFA, and student council. His hobbies include boating, hanging out with friends, golfing, playing cards, and watching movies.

Cale Kinney, son of Josh and Maria Kinney, whose home parish is St. Boniface in Elgin. Cale participates in football, golf, Junior Right-to-Life, one act, musical, and FFA. He enjoys riding dirt bikes, fishing, hunting, golfing, skiing, boating, watching movies, and learning about politics.

Article submitted