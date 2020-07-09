PJCC graduation ceremony to be closed to the public

Graduation day for 10 seniors at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will be Sunday, July 19. The event, beginning at 2 p.m., will be at St. Boniface Gymnasium.

With COVID-19 guidelines set as of June 22 through July 31, PJCC Principal Betty Getzfred said the school is allowed to have 50 percent occupancy at the gym for graduation.

“Therefore, each senior will have tickets for 20 guests. Each guest will need to present their ticket at the door. We will have 20 chairs set up together for the family and guests of each graduate. Parents are asked to sit together in the aisle chairs. There will be no bleachers seating,” she said.

The graduation ceremony will not be open to the student body or public. Entry is by invitation only (ticket). The school plans to livestream the ceremony.