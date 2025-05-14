PJCC graduates told to let their ‘light and beauty shine’

The 58th annual graduation program for Pope John seniors was held Sunday afternoon.

Family and friends, some coming from far away, shared the moment which five seniors focused their young lives on – a goal to be attained.

“When we first walked through the doors, we were all a little nervous.. For most of us, we were little preschoolers who didn’t know what to expect or where our paths would take us,” Miss Schumacher said. “People always told us that graduation would be here before we knew it, but back then, 2025 felt like an eternity away.

“Now, here we are in this moment …As we reflect on our time at Pope John, we can look back at how far we’ve come and ahead at what is yet in store for each of us …Every step has shaped us into the young women who stand before you today.”

She elaborated on the meaning of the class quote, “Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.”

The moments shared together, she said, “make up our journey to becoming the class of 2025. These are the things that we’ll remember, not because they were big but because they brought us together and encouraged us to enjoy every moment.”

Schumacher then closed her remarks with these words – “I challenge you to carry your faith boldly, continue dreaming and never forget the journey that brought you to where you are today.”

Principal Lisa Schumacher told the audience of family and friends of the graduating class, how these seniors reflect “the vision our leaders had for Pope John.

“These young ladies are intelligent, sassy, spirited, gifted, courageous, bold and full of faith and love for the Lord!

Her final remarks to the class involved stained glass windows. “I challenge you to be a stained-glass window for others. What the world needs most right now are people like you who are courageous enough to let the Lord’s light and goodness shine through them and become even brighter for others to see His goodness. When you share yourself and talk boldly about your faith, you become brighter and your light shines so beautifully that it brings others to Jesus … we know that with the Lord by your side, no adventure is too great, no dream is too big.

“So, like stained glass, let your light and beauty shine.”