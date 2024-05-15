PJCC graduates begin new chapter

The senior class has collectively earned over 50 college credit hours and received over $80,000 in college scholarships. They scored higher on the ACT than the Nebraska average and, as seniors, have an average GPA of 3.9.” She challenged the class to:

• Be good to people

• Be game changers

• Be worthy

• Protect your morals, character and faith

• Love everything you love

• Be bold about your faith and challenge others to believe in Him.

Speaking on behalf of the class was Jack Barlow, the lone male student in the class. “We finally made it,” he said looking at classmates Jazmine McNally, Ashlynne Charf, Ellie Ruterbories and Brooklyn Meis.

Here is a bit about each of their future plans and the scholarships they have earned.

Jack Barlow plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney and major in engineering.

He has been awarded the Husker Power Scholarship at UNL, the Mount Marty Merit Scholarship, the Bargain Box Scholarship, the Lambert & Marion Podany Memorial Scholarship, the Erickson Family Scholarship, and the Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship.

Ashlynne Charf is planning to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney for pre-dentistry. She has received the Loper Achievement Scholarship at UNK, the Husker Power Scholarship at UNL, the Lawrence Goscha Memorial Scholarship, the Erickson Family Scholarship, the Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship, and the Shari Schiltmeyer Memorial Scholarship.

Jazmine McNally’s future plans include attending Northeast Community College and major in communications. She has received the Dean’s Scholarship at Northeast, the EKG Scholarship, the Erickson Family Scholarship, the Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship, and the Shari Schiltmeyer Memorial Scholarship.

Brooklyn Meis plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney majoring in elementary education.

She has been selected to receive the Erickson Family Scholarship, the Mark Schindler Memorial Scholarship, the Elgin Community Foundation Scholarship, and the CVA Scholarship.

Elise Ruterbories is planning to attend Wayne State College majoring in secondary education with an endorsement in mathematics.

Elise received the Loper Achievement Scholarship at UNK, the Dean’s Scholarship at Wayne State College, the Nebraska State College System Multi-Activity Scholarship, the Husker Power Scholarship at UNL, the UNL We are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship, the EKG Scholarship, the Dick & Chris Draper Scholarship, and the Erickson Family Memorial Scholarship.