PJCC graduate selected as AAIA associate fellow

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is pleased to announce its Class of 2021 Associate Fellows.

The Class of 2021 includes Alicia Dwyer Cianciolo. She is an aerospace engineer at the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA. She specializes in developing simulations to analyze vehicle flight through different atmospheres in the solar system.

Primarily focusing on Mars over the past 18 years, she has worked on several missions to the planet, including the Entry Descent and Landing team that delivered the Curiosity rover to the surface in 2012 and the InSight lander to the surface of Mars in November of 2018. Recently she was named the Deorbit, Descent and Landing Mission Segment Lead for the NASA. For the whole story read this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.