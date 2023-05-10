PJCC, EPS seniors to graduate this weekend

It’s ‘Cap & Gown’ time once again in Elgin.

Elgin Public Schools and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will be awarding diplomas to seniors during separate graduation ceremonies.

Nine seniors are set to graduate from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

The program, scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., will be held at St. Boniface Auditorium.

Selected to speak on behalf of the class was Skyler Meis. She is the daughter of Brenda and Eric Meis. Other members of the class are Emma Lea Ruterbories, Sharon Bartak, Carter Beckman, Linus Borer, Taylynne Charf, Matthew Dilly, Paiton Hoefer and Cale Kinney.

*****

Fifteen seniors at Elgin Public School will march across the stage to receive their diplomas during commencement exercises Saturday afternoon, May 13.

Pomp and circumstance will begin at 4 p.m. for the seniors at the school.

Valedictorian of the 2023 class will be William Heilhecker. He is the son of Heidi Rethmeier and Joe Heilhecker.

Earning the distinction of being named the class salutatorian will be Ethan Hinkle. He is the son of Jessica and Luke Hinkle.

Other members of the class are Laia Domingo, Jamie Dozler, David Durre, Austin Good, Corbin Kinney, Madelynn Kolm, Collin Lindgren, Kristopher Moreno, Camryn Pelster, Shayd Rokahr, Isabella Smidt, Selamawit Tadesse and Jackson Wemhoff.