PJCC/EPS combined prom to be Saturday

By Skylar Reestman

Student intern

On Saturday night, the very first combined Jr./Sr. prom between the schools of Elgin Public and Pope John will happen.

All the details have been finished. The girls have their dresses, the boys have the tuxes. Hair appointments have been made, picture times are set as have the catering, decorations, the DJ and more details that will help make the night memorable for all those attending.

Kaylee Ramold, a junior at Pope John, who helped plan this year’s prom alongside the rest of her class and the juniors from Elgin Public, said this year’s prom theme is based off of F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, “The Great Gatsby.” It was voted on by all the juniors, she said. Together they helped make and buy the decorations that will help the night look perfect.

“Our decor is very fancy and fits the theme well” says Kaylee.

Everyone will be able to see all the decorations, the dresses and tuxedos at the grand march. Open to the public, it will begin at 7 p.m. at the KC Hall.

They hired Jodine Meis to do the catering for the night with the main dish as Chicken Alfredo. The DJ for the dance, from 9 p.m. to midnight, will be Kelly Kerkman.

Later in the night, following the meal and dance, will be post-prom. The junior parents have put together a fun night of games for the kids and handing out gifts.

This year’s prom marks the very first year for the prom to be combined for the two schools. A lot of the kids are excited, including Ramold.

“Combining proms was a good idea. It was sometimes difficult to communicate with the other school for prom planning just because we really don’t see them, but I’m excited and hopefully everything will go smoothly” said Kaylee. Senior Theanna Dunn from Elgin Public also shared her feelings about the proms being combined. “I am very excited that proms are finally combined. I’m excited that I can go to prom with all my friends without having to have people bring them as dates.” Theanna also agreed that having a bigger prom than what would have been “normal” this year will be a lot more fun.

The first Elgin Public and Pope John Jr./Sr. Prom will be this Saturday March 20. and we hope the kids have a great time and make it the best prom they can have.