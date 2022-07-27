PJCC celebrates years of Catholic education By Lynell Morgan - July 27, 2022 Following a Mass, attendees began to "amass" at the school building. The buffet meal was prepared by Jodine's Catering. Following a Mass, attendees began to “amass” at the school building. The buffet meal was prepared by Jodine’s Catering. Former student Kathy (Heithoff) Seier (r) shares a laugh with recently retired Math teacher, Sr. Patricia Hoffman. Approximately 350 people (including Tracy Beckman, left) took part in the buffet meal held on the school grounds. Graduates of PJCC,, Fathers Patrick Moser (l) and Steven Boes (r) were two of the three celebrants at the Mass. Not pictured: Fr. Bernard Starman.