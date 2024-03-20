PJ Development Dinner set for Sunday night

The 38th annual Pope John Development Dinner will be held this Sunday, March 24.

Werner Hall in Petersburg will be the site for the annual event.

Each year the Roncalli Award is presented. Selected to receive the award for 2024 will be Ken and Joan Stuhr.

According to a school-issued press release, they have been avid supporters of Pope John for many years. They have given their time by attending many functions and working countless hours. They have given their talents with Joan teaching in the classroom and Ken being on the school board and other committees.

Both have been a treasure to our school for their financial support and countless prayers throughout the years. Ken and Joan have given continuously and their contribution to the long-term advancement of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic is so appreciated.

The Roncalli Award is named after Guiseppe Roncalli, which is the given name of the beloved patron Saint Pope John XXIII.

This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in appreciation for their contribution to the long-term advancement of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

The event will be held this Sunday, March 24. Social hour and a silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 6:30 p.m. Afterwards, awards and a live auction will be held.