Pirates, Huskies fall prey to Wolfpack hitters

PLAINVIEW — The Wolfpack volleyball team improved their record to 15-2 with a sweep of the triangular held Saturday at Plainview.

After splitting the first two sets, EPPJ got it going early in the third set and went on to defeat West Holt 25-15, 20-25 and 25-17.

In the final set, EPPJ jumped out to a 10 to 3 lead with two kills from seniors Sara Bode and Chloe Henn, punctuated with a stuff block by Bode and Kayton Zwingman.

With ace serves from Bode and Elizabeth Moser and a net kill by Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ led by nine, 17 to 8.

….See more