Phyllis M. Tharnish, 85

Phyllis Mary (Rudloff) Tharnish, was born on September 23, 1938, in Knox County, NE to James and Marie (Vecera) Rudloff. She attended Knox County country school until the 8th grade. She then attended Verdigre Public School where she graduated with the class of 1956. Following high school, Phyllis went to Wayne State College for two years and obtained her teaching certificate.

On September 2, 1961, Phyllis was united in marriage to Robert Tharnish at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre, NE. From this union Phyllis was blessed with four sons. The couple lived in various places before settling in Elgin in the late 1960’s. She was a schoolteacher for seven years for the country schools in Knox County. After teaching, she was a homemaker and did various jobs including cooking at Pope John/St. Boniface Schools.

She was a lifetime member of the Catholic church. Phyllis was a current parishioner at St. Boniface Catholic Church and a member of the altar society. She enjoyed embroidery, playing cards, and polka music. She was an amazing cook. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren making long lasting memories. Phyllis was also a breast cancer survivor.

Phyllis is survived by her husband: Robert Tharnish of Elgin, NE; four sons: Mark (Carole) Tharnish of Elgin, NE; Greg (Deb) Tharnish of Elgin, NE; Bryan (Dawn) Tharnish of Aberdeen, SD; Bruce Tharnish of Thornton, CO; sister: Janet Frank of Verdigre, NE; seven grandchildren: Brad (Melissa) Tharnish; Jeff Tharnish; Nathan Sund; Carly Tharnish; Kristin (Andrew) Childers; Jennifer (Lee) Bartak; Robbie (Beckyjo) Tharnish; six great-grandchildren: Veronica Tharnish; Lucas Sund; Harper, Addison, and Sutton Childers; Roman Tharnish; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Philip (Marvalene) Rudloff; Charles Rudloff; niece: Melinda Madsen; and niece-in-law: Kay Rudloff.